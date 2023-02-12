Aprilia & Vespa To Launch 4 New Models In India – RS440 Coming

Aprilia and Vespa will soon be launching as many as four new scooters in India including a new Vespa Touring model

Piaggio will soon be celebrating 25 years in India and to mark its silver jubilee, will be launching as many as four new brand-new scooters in the market. To be launched as new offerings in the Vespa and Aprilia brands’ portfolio, these new scooters will be powered by new and more powerful engine options. Needless to say, the brand will be equipping them with a long list of features and attractive dual-tone colour options to attract the youth.

For starters, the new Aprilia and Vespa scooters will be offered with higher-performance i-GET engines. These engines are known to offer better acceleration and braking ability. In addition to this, some of the reports also suggest that the brand might also offer the new range of engines with the existing scooters in India.

From what we know so far, the Aprilia SR range will get a new Typhoon variant for aspiring racers. Another high-performance scooter will also be launched in the Aprilia’s portfolio for the buyers looking for a good looking and fun to ride scooter in the market.

On the other hand, the company also plans to launch a new Vespa Touring variant. This new scooter, as per the brand, is designed and aimed at “explorers and creators”. It will be offered with dedicated spaces and additions to carry equipment and luggage. Furthermore, we are also expecting the brand to offer features like multiple charging sockets, mobile connectivity and a semi-digital instrument cluster with this new scooter.

The second Vespa scooter to be launched in the country will be a special edition model for younger buyers. This range will boast attractive dual-tone colour options, latest features, and impressive dynamics.

Needless to say, these scooters will be offered with powerful and refined engine options. The brand also confirmed that the existing range of scooters will also be offered with new colour options as it continues to expand its portfolio in the Indian market.