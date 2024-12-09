Aprilia Tuono 457 To Launch Likely In India Next Month

Aprilia Tuono 457 is equipped with the 457 cc parallel-twin engine found in the RS 457; launch likely next month

The Aprilia Tuono 457 had its global premiere at the EICMA 2024 event in Italy and is expected to arrive in India as early as January 2025, potentially making an appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. Built on the same twin-beam aluminium chassis as the popular RS 457, the Tuono 457 sets itself apart with a bold and distinctive streetfighter design that exudes a strong urban presence.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 features sharp, minimalistic bodywork with striking boomerang-style LED Daytime Running Lights, adding a fierce and aggressive touch to its appearance. Its sculpted fuel tank extensions further enhance its muscular stance while the redesigned tail section underscores its streetfighter character.

Given the competitive pricing strategy adopted for the RS 457 in India, a similar approach is likely for the Tuono 457, making it an appealing choice for performance-oriented riders. It is expected to launch with a starting price of approximately Rs. 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it Rs. 35,000 below its sibling, the RS 457.

Also Read: Aprilia RS457 First Ride Review: Effortlessly Impactful

Production for both the Indian and international markets will take place at Aprilia’s manufacturing plant in Baramati, Maharashtra. Powering the Aprilia Tuono 457 is a 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC engine, producing 46.9 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The engine in the Tuono 457 has already garnered significant praise and it will be fascinating to see how it’s tuned for this model. It will feature an upside-down fork at the front along with a monoshock rear setup. With 17-inch wheels and Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres, the Aprilia Tuono 457 should offer superior grip, enhancing both performance and stability.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Gets Quickshifter As Standard With Rs. 21,000 Savings

The Tuono 457 will be available in several attractive colour options and might offer a bi-directional quickshifter as an optional upgrade. Notable features include an anti-roll system, ride-by-wire throttle, dual-channel ABS, split-style seats, and a five-inch TFT instrument display. It also comes with a two-into-one underbelly exhaust, switchable traction control, three riding modes, and all LED lighting.