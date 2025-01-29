Aprilia Tuono 457 Naked Bike Spied Testing In India, Launch Soon

Aprilia Tuono 457 is equipped with the familiar 457 cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm; India launch next month

Select dealerships in India have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Aprilia Tuono 457 which has also been listed on the brand’s official website. The naked streetfighter made its world premiere at the EICMA show in Milan last November. Now, it is gearing up for its official launch in India next month.

Ahead of its possible launch on February 17 or 18, 2025 the motorcycle has been caught testing. The deliveries for the Tuono 457 are expected to begin later next month or in March. Given the aggressive pricing of the RS 457 in India, a similar strategy is likely for the Tuono 457. With an expected starting price of around Rs. 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom), it is set to undercut its fully-faired sibling.

Built on the same twin-beam aluminium chassis as the RS 457, the Aprilia Tuono 457 sets itself apart with an aggressive design. Its sharp, minimalist styling is accentuated by distinctive boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, giving it a commanding front end. The sculpted fuel tank extensions add to its muscular stance while the redesigned tail section reinforces its raw streetfighter appeal.

The Tuono 457 is set to arrive in two colour options namely Piranha Red and Puma Grey. Riders can opt for a bi-directional quickshifter as an upgrade, further enhancing its performance appeal. Standard features include ride-by-wire throttle, dual-channel ABS, and an anti-roll system. A five-inch TFT instrument cluster offers connectivity tech.

Other highlights are split seats, underbelly exhaust and switchable traction control. As for the suspension, it uses USD front forks and a monoshock rear unit. It is fitted with 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels, wrapped in Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres. Just like its supersport sibling, it will be rolled out of Aprilia’s plant in Baramati.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 derives power from the familiar 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which is good enough to produce 46.9 bhp maximum power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,700 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

