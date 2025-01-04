Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website, Unofficial Bookings Open

Aprilia Tuono 457 features the familiar 457 cc parallel-twin engine seen in the RS 457; India launch to happen soon

The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its global debut at the EICMA 2024 event in Italy, capturing the attention of enthusiasts worldwide. Unofficial bookings for the new model have already begun at select dealerships, signaling strong anticipation for its arrival. Following the success of its fully-faired sibling, the Tuono 457 is set to hit showrooms in the coming weeks with customer deliveries likely to commence as early as next month.

Sharing the same twin-beam aluminium chassis with the RS 457, the Aprilia Tuono 457 carves out its identity with a striking streetfighter aesthetic. Its sharp, minimalist bodywork is complemented by boomerang-style LED Daytime Running Lights, giving it a fierce, aggressive front profile. Adding to its bold look are the sculpted fuel tank extensions while the reimagined tail section emphasises its unmistakable streetfighter DNA.

Considering the competitive pricing strategy implemented for the RS 457 in India, a similar approach is anticipated for the Tuono 457. This should position it as an attractive option for performance-focused riders. The expected starting price of approximately Rs. 3.75 lakh (ex-showroom) will place it Rs. 35,000 below its faired counterpart, the RS 457.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be manufactured at the company’s Baramati plant in Maharashtra. It is equipped with a 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC engine that delivers 46.9 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, featuring a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The powertrain has already received widespread acclaim and it will be interesting to observe how it is optimised for this streetfighter variant. The bike will feature an upside-down front fork complemented by a rear monoshock setup. It runs on 17-inch wheels equipped with Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will come in a range of colour options, enhancing its visual appeal. A bi-directional quickshifter is expected to be available as an optional upgrade. Key features include an anti-roll system, ride-by-wire throttle, dual-channel ABS, and split-style seats. It also boasts a five-inch TFT instrument display for advanced connectivity and information. Additional highlights include a two-into-one underbelly exhaust and switchable traction control.