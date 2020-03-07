Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On Indian Website; Launch Likely Soon

Aprilia Tuono 125 uses a 124.2 cc single-cylinder SOHC liquid-cooled engine producing 15 PS maximum power and 11 Nm of peak torque

Piaggio’s Aprilia has long been anticipated to launch premium yet accessible small capacity motorcycles in the domestic market and they certainly raised the hopes when the RS 150 and Tuono 150 were displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. It might have been a good time for Aprilia to make a mark among the young customers but unfortunately, the brand thought to wait longer.

Even at the recently concluded biennial Auto Expo, no plans were made official regarding the entry of any entry-level premium motorcycles. In a recent development and the one on the positive note, Aprilia’s Indian website has listed the Tuono 125 surprisingly, hinting that it could go on sale in the near future. The brand could wait until the arrival of BSVI emission standards to introduce this motorcycle.

The Aprilia Tuono 125 resembles its bigger litre class Tuono V4 in terms of design of the body panels, fenders and fairings. It is built on a perimeter frame and comes suspended on 40 mm upside down front forks and rear monoshock unit. The braking duties are performed by 300 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc with the four-piston radical caliper and single-piston caliper respectively.

It derives power from a 124.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC four-valve engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 15 PS at 10,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,250 rpm. The Tuono 125 has the capability to compete against KTM RC 125 that uses a 124.7 cc engine making 14.5 PS and 12 Nm.

Both are almost evenly matched in terms of the performance numbers and it will be interesting to see how Aprilia positions this motorcycle as pricing holds the key. The fuel tank capacity of the Tuono 125 stands at 14 litres and it has Bosch ABS system. The signature body colours and premium carbon graphics are other main features.

It is yet unofficial whether Aprilia will introduce the Tuono 125 in India or not but listing on the website gives a glimmer of hope. Piaggio is also evaluating electrified scooter for local customers and the Vespa Racing Sixties will likely be launched in the coming weeks.