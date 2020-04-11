Aprilia Terra 250 Adv (KTM 250 Adventure Rival) Spied Undisguised

Aprilia Terra 250 uses a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 26.1 bhp and 22 Nm of torque; derives styling from its bigger siblings

The quarter-litre adventure tourer from Aprilia dubbed the Terra 250 has been spied completely undisguised on the factory floor revealing most of the necessary details. The Italian manufacturer uses the Terra range to sell a number of dual-purpose adventure tourers in different segments including 125 cc and 150 cc and they are not available in every market Aprilia has a presence in.

The concept of adventure motorcycling is really picking up in India and models like Hero XPulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan are reaping benefits as they are present in accessible volume segments. We do expect more manufacturers to join the fray in the coming years and if Aprilia decides to take part, the Terra 250 could be the answer.

As for the design, the Aprilia Terra 250 is heavily influenced by its higher capacity siblings and it will more likely be sold in two different variants. While a Standard variant could be at the lower end of the spectrum, the Adventure-spec Terra 250 could concentrate more on off-roading with added features.

In the Terra 150, the Standard trim uses an 18-inch front wheel and beak-shaped styling. The Adv-spec Terra 150 comes with bigger 21-inch front wheel and a tyre-hugged fender as it lacks the beak. The Aprilia Terra 250 is equipped with regular telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

It uses disc brakes on both ends along with a dual-channel ABS system. The Terra 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 26.1 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque, and is already employed in the GPR250.

The power and torque outputs may not change but the possible shorter gearing could help in off-roading. The exhaust is positioned in a conventional manner as well. The KTM Duke 250 is expected to spawn an adventure variant just as its bigger 390 sibling and it could act as a potential rival to the Terra 250 in the near future. It could arrive in the next year or two.