Aprilia SXR 160 Vs Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Specifications Comparison

Here, we have a brief, on-paper comparison between the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Aprilia’s newest scooter for India, the SXR 160

Aprilia’s scooters have always been fun to ride, and fairly handsome to look at too. The company is planning to launch the SXR 160 in the Indian market very soon, which has the same engine as the SR 160, but with a maxi-scooter design. Currently, the only other maxi-scooter on sale in India is the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, and here, we bring you a brief comparison between the two.

In terms of styling, both these scooters manage to catch the fancy of onlookers, but the Aprilia works slightly better in this regard. It is proportioned very well, with 12-inch wheels and a long wheelbase, whereas the Suzuki looks disproportionate with its 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel combo and long rear overhang. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a good-looking scooter, but the SXR manages to outdo it in this regard.

In terms of equipment though, the two are quite similar. They offer LED headlight and taillights, telescopic front suspension, monoshock rear suspension, and disc brake on the front wheel. The Aprilia gets the additional benefit of single-channel ABS. Sadly, none of these two offers an external fuel-filler cap, which is slightly disappointing.

Both these maxi-scooters get an LCD digital instrument console, but the one on the Aprilia SXR 160 is larger and much easier to read. Both the scooters get a charging point for your smartphone, which is a great convenience feature. The Burgman 125 also offers Bluetooth connectivity, while the SXR 160 offers this feature as an optional extra.

As for the powertrains, there’s a huge difference between the two in this regard. The Aprilia SXR 160 is powered by a 160cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops a peak power of 10.9 PS and 11.6 Nm of peak power and torque. The Suzuki Burgman Street, on the other hand, has a much smaller motor – 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder – with 8.7 PS and 10 Nm on tap.

Aprilia has kept the price of the SXR 160 under wraps for now, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs. 1.15 lakh mark. As for the Suzuki Burgman 125, it is significantly more affordable, at Rs. 81,100. It certainly seems like the Burgman is a significantly better value or your money, although the SXR 169 justifies its higher price tag with a larger engine and overall better equipment. If your budget allows, you should definitely go for the SXR 160.