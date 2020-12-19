Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Here, we have a walkaround video of the upcoming Aprilia SXR 160, which is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks

Aprilia India is planning to expand its lineup with new launches, and the SXR 160 is set to be the newest product by the brand. The new maxi-scooter has begun arriving at dealerships, and pre-bookings are already open. If you wish to take a closer, more detailed look at the scooter before its launch in India, well, keep scrolling ahead!

Here, we have a video, uploaded by GearFLIQ, which gives us a detailed walkaround of the scooter. The SXR 160 is a maxi-scooter, with a wide front fairing that gives it a sporty look. The visor is quite long, but has been mounted low, and the LED headlamps look extremely sharp and they somewhat resemble the ones on the Aprilia RSV4 superbike.

The sporty styling continues towards the rear, where we see LED taillights and split pillion grab rails. The wheels are both alloys units, and the suspension system comprises of telescopic forks at the front, and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Overall, the SXR 160 looks very proportionate, and is perhaps the best-looking scooter in the Indian market.

The stepped seat looks quite long and comfy, and the floorboard seems extremely accommodating as well. The handlebar has been raised slightly, to offer relaxed riding ergonomics. The instrument cluster is a fully-digital LCD unit, which looks quite nice and is easy to read. The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a lot of practical touches as well.

The scooter has a storage compartment integrated into the front cowl, inside which there is a USB charging port. The underseat storage gets a boot lamp, although there is no external fuel-filler cap. The front wheel gets a 220mm disc brake, while the rear brake is a drum unit, and single-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The engine is a 160.03cc unit, which can develop a peak power of 10.9 PS (at 7,100 rpm). The video states that the vehicle has been launched in India, but that is not the case yet. Customers can only pre-book the Aprilia SXR 160 at the moment, and the scooter is expected to go on sale in a few weeks time, at an expected ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.3 lakh.