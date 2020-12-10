Aprilia SXR 160 Bookings Open Tomorrow; Launch Later This Month

The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced around the Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will strengthen the brand’s 160 cc range

Aprilia is all set to launch the SXR 160 scooter in the Indian market, and the bookings for the maxi-scooter to commence on December 11, with deliveries expected to start soon after. The new scooter entered production at the Piaggio plant in Baramati earlier this month.

You will be able to book the scooter online, as well as all Piaggio dealerships across the country. Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India confirmed that the prices of the Aprilia SXR 160 will be announced before the end of December 2020 and the deliveries of the scooter will begin this month itself.

The Aprilia SXR 160 was first previewed in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and a launch was expected earlier this year. However, unforeseen circumstances led the launch of the maxi-scooter to be delayed. In a virtual press conference, Graffi said that the company believes India has great potential for maxi-scooters in the 200-250 cc space, and the SXR 160 will be a way to see if the statement stands true.

The SXR 160 will be equipped with features like a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with feather touch switches, a USB charging port, all-LED lighting as well as smartphone connectivity. Its equipment list will also consist of raised handlebars, 12 inch alloy wheels, illuminated under-seat storage, as well as ABS.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will go on to become the most powerful scooter in its segment. Powering the scooter will be a 160 cc, 3 valve, single cylinder, fuel injected engine which is the same engine that also performs duties on the SR160. This motor puts out 10.84 hp of maximum power at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine will come mated to a CVT gearbox.

The suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers, while braking performance will come from ventilated disc brakes with twin pot calipers. The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).