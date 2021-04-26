Aprilia SXR 125 Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch In India

Aprilia SXR 125 is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and it will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor developing 9.3 bhp and 9.2 Nm

Aprilia’s India division is looking to introduce the SXR 125 scooter in the domestic market next following the debut of the bigger SXR 160 a few months ago. The bookings for the SXR 125 have already commenced as the authorised dealerships across the country are taking the reservations for an initial token of Rs. 5,000.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the Aprilia SXR 125 will be priced around Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the flagship SXR 160, the upcoming model costs only Rs. 9,000 lesser and it will directly compete against the likes of Suzuki Burgman Street 125 in a more premium positioning.

In comparison, the Aprilia SXR 125 will be around Rs. 28,000 more expensive than the Burgman Street 125. The TVS Ntorq 125, on the other hand, is Rs. 38,000 cheaper. As in the existing 125 cc Aprilia range, the SXR 125 derives power from a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 9.3 bhp.

It is delivered at 7,600 rpm while the peak torque of 9.2 Nm comes in at 6,250 rpm. In terms of design, the Aprilia SXR 125 looks nearly identical to its bigger sibling, the SXR 160. It gets a front fascia similar to the Aprilia RS series motorcycles with a prominent headlamp cluster and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other highlights in the maxi-scooter are LED tail lamps, sporty alloy wheels, bold exhaust outlet, muscular body panels, aggressive-looking front apron, tall windscreen, wide seat layout, glovebox, USB charger, large under-storage, Bluetooth connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster and so on. It is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear.

As for the braking, a 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum brakes will be utilised in the Aprilia SXR 125. The four colour schemes that will be offered are Matt Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Matt Blue. It also gets a combined braking system for added safety. Currently, Aprilia sells the Storm 125, the SR 125, the SR 160 and the SXR 160 in the Indian market.