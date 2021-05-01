Aprilia SXR 125 Detailed In Walkaround Video Ahead Of Official Launch

Aprilia SXR 125 derives power from a 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing 9.3 bhp maximum power and 9.2 Nm of peak torque

Piaggio India has not officially launched the Aprilia SXR 125 scooter in the domestic market yet but it appears to have reached showrooms and here we have linked a walkaround video of it and is said to have been priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh (on-road). The reservations for the SXR 125 have already begun at authorised sales outlets across India for an initial token of Rs. 5,000.

The Aprilia SXR 125 is positioned below its bigger sibling, the SXR 160, in the lineup and it will directly rival Suzuki Burgman Street 125. As in the current Aprilia 125 cc range comprising of SR 125 and Storm 125, the SXR 125 is powered by the 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 9.3 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

As for the design, the Aprilia SXR 125 has similar styling as the SXR 160 and unless eagle-eyed, it will be very hard to differentiate. The maxi scooter has a front fascia influenced by the motorcycles from the brand including RS660 and it looks prominent as well as imposing with a sporty twin headlamp cluster and integrated LED DRLs.

Elsewhere, you could also find features like LED tail lamps, aggressive-looking alloy wheels, slightly upswept exhaust with heat shield, bold body panels with white decals, thick single-piece seat setup, tall windshield, prominent grab rail, usable glovebox, USB charger facility, under-seat storage, digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, etc.

The Aprilia SXR 125 comes equipped with telescopic front forks and monoshock at the rear and the anchorage is done by 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear disc with CBS (Combined Braking System). The official launch of the SXR 125 is expected to happen in the coming days and it has already been listed on the brand’s website.

It measures 1,985 mm in length, 806 mm in width and stands 1,261 mm tall. The fuel tank capacity stands at 7 litres and the scooter rides on 12-inch wheels. While the fuel tank capacity is same as the SXR 160, the 125 cc model 25 mm longer, 3 mm wider and is taller by 56 mm.