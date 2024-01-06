Aprilia RS457 Production Begins In India, Deliveries From March

Aprilia RS457 is equipped with a new 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing close to 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm

At the Baramati plant in Maharashtra, Piaggio India has commenced production of the much awaited Aprilia RS457. Nearly a month ago, the Italian exotic motorcycle manufacturer introduced the RS457 in India for an attractive price tag of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom), courtesy of the high local content and it will be exported to markets across the globe from India.

Before the Aprilia RS457 was showcased at the India Bike Week, it made its domestic debut at the Indian MotoGP round in BIC and the global premiere happened at its home turf of Italy and as you might have guessed, during the Misano GP. We will get to ride the track-bred motorcycle soon, so stay tuned for a detailed review. Its deliveries have been confirmed to begin in March 2024.

The Aprilia RS457 has been positioned below its bigger sibling, the RS660 and it competes with the recently launched and more expensive Yamaha R3, and single-cylinder supersport rivals such as the KTM RC390, TVS Apache RR310 and BMW G310 RR while the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 can also be considered as its close competition.

The made-in-India faired supersport has unmistakable good looks derived from the more premium RS offerings. It is equipped with a new 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is good enough to produce close to 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The equipment list comprises upside down front forks and monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, bi-directional quickshifter as an option, dual split LED headlamps, muscular fairing, split seats, an aggressive looking fuel tank and fairing assembly, LED tail lamp and turn signals, etc.

The Aprilia RS457 also offers a five-inch TFT instrument console, three different ride modes (Eco, Rain and Sport), traction control and 17-inch red-finished alloy wheels. Interested buyers can pre-book the motorcycle for a token of Rs. 10,000 at nearest dealerships or online. It is available in three colour schemes.