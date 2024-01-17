Aprilia RS457 First Ride Review: Effortlessly Impactful

Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia RS457 as we rode the much-awaited twin-cylinder supersport at the Kari Motor Speedway

Aprilia India’s RS457 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated motorcycle launches in recent memory as it has the ability to shake up the pecking order on paper. With so much excitement, I got to Kari Motor Speedway to ride the most affordable RS series Aprilia in India and here is what I have found out and of course, I have been surprised quite a lot!

The made-in-India Aprilia RS457 derives plenty of design inspiration form its bigger siblings, the RS660 and RSV4 and it boasts a striking road presence that it too hard to replicate for a motorcycle of under Rs. 5 lakh on-road price. The VFM proposition is right there to witness as the sporty styling cues and the double fairing add to the drama.

The aerodynamically beneficial bodywork and subtle stickering that shows the Italian marque’s racing heritage further accentuate what the faired motorcycle is really all about. Of the three colour schemes, the Racing Stripes evokes the motorsport spirit of the brand that has won multiple world titles across the globe including MotoGP.

The Prismatic Dark glows in the daylight giving an aftermarket effect while the Opalescent Light is not the flashiest of the three but is endearing. The fibre panels all across the body enables a decent fit and finish while the switchgear has plenty of plastic bits too. The five-inch TFT instrument console shows plenty of information and has connected features too.

The sleek rear end comes with a long pillion seat and the LED tail lamp is tucked underneath. Other highlights are the sharp-looking twin LED headlamps with integrated LED turn indicators, a transparent windscreen and short front fender. Over to the all important performance, the Aprilia RS457 is equipped with a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, four valves per head engine producing 47.6 hp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

The double beam aluminium frame is one of the big talking points of the RS457 and is composed all along and gives good straight line stability and cornering. The aggressive rider’s triangle has been thoughtfully laid out as even tall riders won’t have their legs cramped courtesy of the rear-set footpeg positioning. The RS457 has a seat height of 800 mm but the rider sits deep resulting in easy tip-toeing for short riders as the motorcycle weights only 175 kg wet.

The frame beautifully blends with the suspension, brakes and the tractable engine to offer a poised ride. The wide handlebar ensures that the rider can dive into the corners with good speeds and braking late would not affect the composure either as the weight distribution has been well sorted and the suspension is on the firm side. The refinement levels are impressive to say the least while the high torque nature makes the low and mid range enjoyable without much effort.

Pushing harder you would really understand the essence of the engine and when the redline hit around 10,000 rpm mark, you would be doing three digit speeds with ease. The Aprilia RS457 can hit top speed of well over 180 kmph and it can do 150 kmph in fourth gear without breaking sweat and above 165 kmph in fifth. At the technical racetrack in Coimbatore, I managed to clock over 150 kmph in fourth and getting to 135 kmph in the short straight is extremely easy as the confidence the motorcycles gives you is second to none.

It features 41 mm upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension – both adjustable only for pre-load and no fully-adjustable suspension is offered even as an option. The quickshifter is also part of the options list. As standard, the three-level switchable traction control and three ride modes, dual-channel ABS system with anti-roll over and engine maps are presented making it a packed motorcycle amidst competitive pricing.

The 320 mm front discs with four-piston radially mounted callipers and 220 mm rear disc with single-piston calliper offer good braking capabilities but you will have to get used to the motorcycle and understand how they behave to extract the maximum out of them. The clutch offers a light feel and the acceleration is on the linear side yet aggressive to some extent. The gear changes are smooth and immediate even when engaged and disengaged swiftly.

The RS457 is certainly a revolutionary motorcycle as far as I am concerned as it bridges the gap to the high-end motorcycles and is relatively unrivalled considering its pricing. Amidst its appreciable dynamic abilities, deceptive good looks and a decent features list, the motorcycle is around Rs. 60,000 cheaper than the Yamaha R3, only around Rs. 90,000 more expensive than the KTM RC390 and Rs. 1.25 lakh cheaper than the Kawasaki Ninja 400 as it carries high local content.

For those going for the KTM 390 series, the Aprilia RS457 makes for a wiser deal. Apparently, you are spending more but you get a stuffed motorcycle for that price which is unbeatable in the segment. If Aprilia nails the after sales customer support, the brand does have a winner on its hands and the platform/engine combo will leave you wanting for more across different body styles as well!