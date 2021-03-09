Aprilia RS 660 & Tuono 660 Launched; Priced From Rs. 13.09 Lakh

Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are both powered by a 659cc parallel-twin engine but in slightly different states of tune

Aprilia has introduced the RS 660 and Tuono 660 in the Indian market, priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh and Rs. 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), respectively. Bookings for both the motorcycle had already begun towards the end of last month, via Aprilia dealerships across India, although the motorcycles are not yet mentioned on the brand’s Indian website.

Aprilia RS 660 is an extremely sharp-looking motorcycle, with a triple LED headlamp, LED DRLs, LED taillights, a sporty fairing, muscular fuel tank, USD front forks, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike also gets clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, which give it an aggressive riding stance, although the wide seat ensures there’s a decent amount of comfort on offer as well.

Aprilia Tuono 660 is built on the same platform as the RS 660, and the two motorcycles share a lot of design elements. The biggest differences, however, include the slightly altered fairing design and the single-piece handlebar. Due to the latter, the riding ergonomics of the Tuono are significantly more relaxed compared to the RS.

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin engine, but the output differs slightly on each. On the Tuono 660, this motor develops a peak power of 95 PS and a maximum torque of 67 Nm, while the RS 660 is slightly more powerful, with 100 PS and 67 Nm on tap. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, with a quickshifter on offer for clutchless up- and down-shifts.

The Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are available with plenty of features and equipment, like a fully-digital TFT instrument console, multi-level traction control, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake control, and riding modes (Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack).

The colour options on the Tuono consist of Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acid Gold. On the RS, buyers can choose between Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold. Both the motorcycles are being brought to the Indian market via the CBU import route. According to our source, the deliveries of the motorcycles take around 8 weeks after the buyer makes full payment on them.