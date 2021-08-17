Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Soon? First Lot Appears To Have Arrived

Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a 659 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 100 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm

The Aprilia RS 660 has made a strong statement in the middleweight category in the global markets ever since its debut and it could finally be heading to India. The first lot of the Aprilia RS 660 appears to have arrived on Indian shores and an image emerged on the internet shows the motorcycle being parked at what looks like the Baramati production facility.

The speculation arose in such a way as astride the RS 660 was Diego Graffi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited. The boxes in the background might be of more RS 660s belonging to the first lot and one more unit unboxed could also be seen just behind him hinting that a launch could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

A few months ago, the Italian brand confirmed that it would bring in the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 to India. Initially expected to be launched midway through this calendar year, the second wave of the health crisis might have scuppered the plans. Nevertheless, the RS 660 looks to be the one reaching dealerships first.

The Aprilia RS 660 made its international debut at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and is powered by a 659 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 100 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission featuring an up and down quickshifter.

It comes equipped with Kayaba USD front forks, 320 mm dual front discs, 220 mm single rear disc with Brembo calipers on both ends, a dual-channel ABS system with cornering function, five different ride modes, traction control, wheelie control, asymmetrical aluminium swingarm, advanced APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) system and so on.

The design language of the RS 660 is a typical Aprilia with an eccentric nature. It boasts sharp-looking LED headlamps, integrated turn indicators, an underbelly exhaust system, contrast orange painted wheels, and so on. It is offered in Apex Black, Acid Gold and Lava Red, and expect all three colours to be made available in India upon arrival.