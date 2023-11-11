Aprilia RS 457 To Likely Carry Under Rs. 4 Lakh Price Tag

Aprilia RS 457 comes with a 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 47 bhp

Aprilia India revealed its entry-level motorcycle for the domestic market at the Indian MotoGP round at Buddh International Circuit following its global debut at the 2023 San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP in Misano, Italy. The pre-bookings for the faired supersport have commenced in India and its prices are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Aprilia RS457 will take on the soon-launching Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300/Ninja 400 and BMW G310 RR and its prices are out in the United States giving us a possible hint of what to expect in India. The motorcycle is positioned below the RS660 and it carries a sticker tag of USD 6,799 (around Rs. 5.6 lakh) for the Prismatic Dark and Opalescent Light paint schemes.

The Racing Stripes paintjob asks for USD 6,899 (around Rs. 5.7 lakh). The Aprilia RS 457 is rolled out of Piaggio’s Baramati plant near Pune in Maharashtra. In a similar fashion, the KTM RC 390 is manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant and shipped across the globe. In the United States, the RC 390 is priced at USD 6,474 (around Rs. 5.4 lakh).

Comparing both motorcycles’ prices in the US, there is not much difference despite the RS 457 carrying a more premium Aprilia badge and being powered by a parallel twin-cylinder engine. Back in India, the RC 390 is competitively priced at Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and there is no secret that the Aprilia RS 457 will be more expensive.

Initially, the Italian exotic bike manufacturer was expected to price the RS 457 well above Rs. 4.5 lakh but to take on rivals, it could cost well under Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). Anywhere around Rs. 3.8-3.9 lakh (ex-showroom) will still make the RS 457 a big bang for the buck in our opinion. It comes with a 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 47 bhp.

Built on a lightweight aluminium alloy frame, the Aprilia RS 457 uses a two-in-one underslung exhaust, and it features all LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, three ride modes, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS system, quickshifter as an option, 320 mm front disc brake with four-piston radial callipers, clip-on handlebars, etc.