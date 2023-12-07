Aprilia RS 457 To Launch In India Tomorrow – Expected Price

Aprilia RS 457 derives power from a 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 47 bhp; paired with a six-speed transmission

Aprilia hosted the global debut of its brand new RS 457 at the Misano MotoGP round in its homeland of Italy in early September 2023. It was followed by the motorcycle’s showcase at the Indian MotoGP round in Greater Noida at BIC. The prices and preorders were announced for the international markets nearly a month ago and its official launch date has been out for India.

The Italian brand’s Indian division has confirmed that the RS 457 will go on sale on December 8 – the first day of the India Bike Week 2023 in Goa. The faired supersport has been a long time coming as Aprilia stated that it would bring in low-capacity sporty motorcycles to India years ago but the plan did not materialise. The Aprilia RS 457 holds plenty of interest due to a variety of reasons.

The motorcycle is the company’s first model manufactured in India as it is rolled out of the Baramati plant in Maharashtra. It is exported to every global market from here and Aprilia has already said that it would be priced competitively while keeping in mind the premium nature of the motorcycle maker. In the United States, it costs USD 6,899 (Rs. 5.74 lakh approximately).

It will compete against the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3, which will be a full import and considering its performance numbers, the KTM RC 390 can also be taken into account as a rival. In India, the Aprilia RS 457 will be priced below the Rs. 4 lakh mark and our safe bet is that it will cost around Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aprilia RS 457 is equipped with a 457 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 47 bhp. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. The equipment list comprises slipper and assist clutch, traction control, LED headlamps, tail lamp and indicators, quick shifter as an option, TFT instrument cluster, etc.

It is heavily influenced by the design of its bigger sibling the RS 660 and sits on a twin spar aluminium frame. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The motorcycle is suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.