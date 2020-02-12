Apache RR310’s Platform Based New TVS-BMW Motorcycle To Launch In 2021

While TVS Apache RR310 became the first motorcycle from Hosur-based bikemaker after its collaboration with BMW Motorrad, the company plans another bike on the same platform

It has come to light that the TVS Apache RR310 will not remain the only motorcycle that shares its platform with BMW Motorrad models. The Hosur-based bike manufacturer is said to be planning another model that will share its platform with G310 series of motorcycles from the German partner. While details are sketchy at the moment, the upcoming product could be an adventure motorcycle that will take on the likes of KTM 390 Duke.

So far, the partnership has led to the existence of three new motorcycles, out of which the G310 R and G310 GS are sold by BMW Motorrad, while the Apache RR310 becomes the flagship offering in the Indian partner’s portfolio. This imbalance is set to be done away with as the Indian company will launch another motorcycle that will sit close to the RR310 in its product portfolio.

The Indo-German partnership was formed way back in 2013, with the aim of launching a slew of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The partnership helped the German bikemaker as it realized that the F750 GS, which used to be its smallest offering, was far from a volume model. On the other hand, the Indian company benefitted from the know-how of producing world-class motorcycles that BMW Motorrad possesses.

It may be noted that the design and development of the BMW G310 R and G310 GS was mostly done in-house by the German partner, but its production was done by TVS at its Tamil Nadu-based facility. As we said, there’s not much that’s known about the upcoming product. However, speculations abound that the new model would be an Adventure-style motorcycle that will be positioned close to the RR310.

This makes terrific sense if you see the positioning of the recently introduced KTM 390 Adventure with respect to the KTM 390 Duke. A similar plan would not only help TVS keep development costs under check, but would even help it take on its arch-rival head-on. The increasing popularity of off-road-spec motorcycles could further help the company establish a strong footing in the premium motorcycle market.

Speaking on the company’s plans for an upcoming model based on the shared platform, Mr K N Radhakrishnan, the President, CEO & Additional Whole Time Director at the TVS Motor Company, has said to MoneyControl, “With respect to BMW, I think they are extremely happy. The two products are doing extremely well. We have launched our one version (RR310) on that platform, the new one with BS6 engine was recently launched. And we, possibly next year, will have one more variant of that from TVS Motor Company.”