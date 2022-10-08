Anand Mahindra Takes Delivery Of New Mahindra Scorpio-N

After buying the red coloured Scorpio-N, Anand Mahindra asked netizens to suggest names for his new SUV

The deliveries of the new Scorpio-N started a few days ago and ever since then, a number of prominent personalities including Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Geeta Phogat have taken the deliveries of this new SUV. Following suit, Anand Mahindra also shared a photo announcing the news about the delivery of his newly acquired car. Furthermore, he also asked netizens to suggest a name for his new Scorpio-N.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N currently has the highest waiting period in the country with over 21 months of waiting on select variants. It also got more than one lakh bookings in just 30 mins on the first day. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in six colour options – Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Grand Canyon, Deep Forest, and Napoli Black.

The price of the SUV starts from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is offered in five variant options and can also be had with a six-seat configuration with select trim options. Anand Mahindra opted for the Red Rage colour option and is yet to share more details about his new SUV including the variant and the powertrain details. The Scorpio-N is currently being offered with two engine options – a 2.2L diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo diesel engine.

Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome! pic.twitter.com/YI730Eo9uh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 7, 2022

While the diesel motor churns out 132/175 PS and 300/400 Nm of maximum torque depending on the variant you opt for, the petrol engine on the other hand delivers peak power and torque output of 203 PS and 380 Nm respectively. Both these engines can be had with a six-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

On the features front, the new Scorpio-N boasts a large sunroof, electrically adjustable seats, a semi-digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX, 12 Sony speaker audio setup, wireless charger, dual-camera, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, LED lights, and cruise control.

Unlike the Mahindra XUV700, the new Scorpio-N misses out on ADAS safety tech and is currently one of the most capable SUVs in the country.