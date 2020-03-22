Anand Mahindra Makes Big Announcement To Help The Fight Against Coronavirus

Anand Mahindra has announced various steps to combat Coronavirus, including shutting down of plants, manufacturing of ventilators and usage of resorts as temporary care units

In a series of Tweets, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group has talked in detail about the pre-emptive measures his company is taking in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. He has tweeted that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission and cases could rise exponentially, which will put huge stress on the medical infrastructure.

The business tycoon has hence said that as a precautionary measure, we should prepare temporary hospitals and ensure there’s no scarcity of ventilators. In line with this, he has said that Mahindra Group will immediately begin working on making ventilators. Also, Mr Mahindra has said that is ready to offer all Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care units. Not just this, he has also revealed that his teams are ready to assist the Government and Army to set up the temporary care facilities.

A fund will be set up through Mahindra Foundation to assist the hardest hit- small businessmen and self-employed. Furthermore, he has said that his company will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to this fund. In conjunction with this, Mr Mahindra will contribute his entire salary, while he promises to make more contributions in future.

—To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

—At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. (3/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, the popular homegrown UV maker, has announced

proactive, preventive and pre-emptive measures at all their offices and manufacturing locations in India to ensure the safety of their employees and contain the spread of the CoronaVirus.

The manufacturing operations at the company’s Nagpur facility have been suspended due to high spread of the pandemic in the state of Maharashtra. While none of the plants are working today, the company’s facilities in Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) will be closed from tomorrow.

The suspension of production at the plants, along with the closure of various facilities, could led to a huge stock pileup of the BSIV inventory as the BSVI norms are just a little more than a week away from us. Also, thanks to the suspension of production and closure of dealerships, the launch of the new models could be postponed by several months.

Presently, the company is working on the launch of the updated Bolero. Moreover, the next-gen Mahindra Thar seems to be in the last stages of development. However, now it looks like the spread of CoronaVirus will lead to a delay in the introduction of the new offerings.