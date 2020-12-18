Amitabh Bachchan Adds Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift To His Garage

Only a few weeks ago, Toyota launched the facelifted Innova Crysta in India and it comes with a revised front fascia while the powertrains remain the same

The high profile Bollywood actor and a legend in his own right Amitabh Bachchan has added a new car to his collection and it may not be as fancy as many of his luxury vehicles. The recently launched facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta was taken delivery by the Big B himself and a picture floated around the internet showing him along with authorities from a Toyota dealership handing the keys over in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan took home delivery of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta – the same place where he got the keys of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the new S-Class a while ago. The variant appears to be the top-of-the-line trim packing a number of premium features. In late November 2020, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the updated Innova Crysta to expand the lifecycle of the existing model.

The Innova nameplate is widely regarded and popular across the country. Having been on sale since 2005 as a replacement to the all-conquering Qualis, Toyota sold more than 8,80,000 units of the MPV in India. The second generation and more upmarket Innova Crysta broke into the scenes in 2016 and it has been responsible for three lakh units amongst the total tally.

The updated Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs. 16.26 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the up to Rs. 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom pan India except Kerala) for the top-spec model. The main revisions are concentrated on the exterior as the front fascia has received a number of notable upgrades while the side and rear profile remain identical as the pre-facelifted version.

Up front, it comes with a redesigned grille with black horizontal slats surrounded by a thick strip of chrome while the new LED Daytime Running Lights give a sharper stance and is integrated into the headlamp assembly. The bumper area is also redesigned with black horizontal housing for the fog lamps while the newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels give a refreshed vibe.

On the inside, it features seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, large Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, front clearance sonar with MID display, new Camel Tan upholstery in the ZX grade, optional real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, and so on.