Ambassador To Make A Comeback In Its New Avatar – Details

A recent report that surfaced on the interweb indicates that the iconic Ambassador nameplate will make a comeback in two years’ time. It will be subjected to a major revision as the JV between Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) and Peugeot brand is currently working on the design aspects and powertrain of the beloved Amby.

The new avatar of the Ambassador will be manufactured at the Hindustan Motors’ production facility in Chennai and is operational under HMFCI. Groupe PSA signed two joint ventures with CK Birla group back in January 2017 worth more than 100 million Euros initially. A month later, the Ambassador nameplate was bought for Rs. 80 crore from Hindustan Motors which is owned by CK Birla group.

Previous rumours suggested that the Ambassador name would be used exclusively for retailing electric vehicles in the Indian market by Groupe PSA. Hindustan Motors’ Director Uttam Bose told TOI that the development has begun on the ‘new look’ Amby with the design and mechanical work for the new powertrain reaching an advanced stage.

Uttarpara unit in West Bengal exclusively produced the Ambassador. The famed model was derived from Morris Oxford Series III and it endured unprecedented success in the domestic market. The versatile model has been a workhorse for decades with its spacious nature and sturdy build.

The Ambassador was a status symbol back in the day boasting premium features and sumptuous ride quality throughout its lifecycle. The production of the Ambassador began in 1956 and it continued till 2014. The final generation saw the arrival of Grand, Avigo and Encore. The front-wheel-drive car’s production ended due to HM reporting debut and low demand.

Hindustan Motors, the oldest carmaker in India, was established before Independence in Gujarat and in 1948, its operations were moved to West Bengal where the Ambassador began rolling out of the assembly lines. It was the country’s best seller for more than thirty years. We do hope to know more about the new Amby in the near future, until then dream on!