Almost 1 Lakh Units Of Kia Seltos Sold In India In 2021

Kia Seltos was introduced in the Indian market in 2019 as the carmaker’s maiden offering in our market. The SUV was an instant hit, owing to its long list of features, multiple engine options, and aggressive pricing. Even now, it is enjoying a lot of success in India; a total of 98,147 units of Seltos were sold here in 2021.

In 2020, Kia had sold 96,932 units of the midsize SUV in the Indian market, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 1.25 per cent in 2021. However, the vehicle had a market share of around 4 per cent back in 2020, which fell to around 3 per cent last year. In 2021, Kia Seltos was the 12th highest-selling vehicle in India.

There are three engine choices available with Kia Seltos in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which is capable of generating 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This motor can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, or a CVT.

The second one is a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol powerplant, which belts out 140 PS and 242 Nm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder diesel engine, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap. Transmission options with this one include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The top-spec variants of the SUV come loaded with features like automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated seats (front row), head-up display, all-LED exterior lighting, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charger, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), etc.

Kia Seltos is currently priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its chief rivals in India include the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, and MG Astor. Also, Kia is currently working on a facelifted version of the Seltos, which is expected to debut globally this year, and then launch in India in 2023.