Alluring Honda CB4X ADV Concept Graces EICMA 2019

The sports adventure tourer concept has been designed at Honda’s R&D center in Rome and features an in-line four-cylinder motor

The Honda stall at the EICMA 2019 attracted a lot of attention not only because of their new liter-class superbike, the CB1000R-R Fireblade but also because of this sporty-looking adventure tourer concept called the CB4X.

The CB4X according to Honda, is an adventure crossover concept which mixes and matches the capabilities of sport bike and a tourer bike perfectly. The Sports tourer will not only be able to cover long distance, but will also be equally agile while cornering on mountain passes.

What is surprising though is the fact that the concept motorcycle looks nothing like the Africa twin and more in line with the likes of the European touring bikes that’s because it has not been developed in Japan but at Honda’s R&D center in Rome.

The CB4X gets a sharp bodywork and a slim LED headlamp towards the front which is set like a diamond to look sophisticated. The windscreen at the front is electrically adjustable while the flat handlebar will help to maneuver the bike in tight spaces. The concept featured a TFT instrument cluster that will likely also be carried forward to the production model.

The fuel tank looks huge and has been designed keeping the touring needs in mind. Compared to the front profile the rear profile of the motorcycle looks sleek, while the LED taillamp too looks gorgeous and matches well with the overall sporty design of the motorcycle.

The concept bike uses an aluminium subframe and 17-inch wheels on both ends shod with street tyres. Honda has bolted a classic inline four-cylinder powerplant to the frame of this concept. Some other important highlights include an exhaust from the SC project.

The Honda CB4X uses an upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear for its suspension needs. The concept model also featured a dual disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear which will likely be carried forward to the production model as well.