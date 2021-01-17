All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Tesla Model 3 In India

The Tesla Model 3 is actually the American EV maker’s most affordable offering, and will likely also be the first Tesla car to be introduced to the Indian market

Tesla Inc. is all set to commence its operations in India, and the American electric vehicle company recently went on to register its office in Bengaluru. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously also confirmed that Tesla will commence India operations in early 2021. The American company will first commence with sales, and if there’s a healthy response in the country, Tesla will also consider local manufacturing.

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be the automaker’s first offering in India, and could arrive as soon as this year itself. Ahead of its launch, we have put together a list of everything you should know about the upcoming Tesla Model 3, take a look –

Design

In terms of design, the Model 3 looks similar to the Model S, but is slightly smaller in size. The car features a clean and flowy silhouette with two 18-inch alloy wheel options to choose from. The car gets flush door handles, while it also features a complete glass roof, from windshield to the rear spoiler.

However, the Performance variant gets bigger 20-inch Überturbine wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero performance rubber, performance brakes, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, lowered suspension and sporty aluminium alloy pedals.

Features

The US-spec Tesla Model 3 comes packed up to the brim with features like a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that basically controls everything and comes with over-the-air updates, 12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats, a 14-speaker audio system with one subwoofer and two amps, tinted glass roof with UV and infrared protection, power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors, 4 USB-C ports and two wireless charging ports.

Autopilot

Autopilot enables your Tesla car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane. Full Self-Driving Capability introduces additional features like navigating on autopilot; automatically retrieve your car; parallel and perpendicular park with a single touch and automatically change lanes when driving on a highway.

The Model 3 comes standard with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features today, and full self-driving capabilities in the future with the help of software updates designed to improve functionality over time.

Capabilities

Tesla offers the Model 3 with three different powertrain options, namely Standard Plus, Long Range and Performance. The Standard Plus variant gets a single electric motor along with a rear-wheel drive configuration. It has a claimed driving range of 263 miles (423 km), and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (96 kmph) in 5.3 seconds, before topping out at 140 mph (225 kmph).

On the other hand, the Long Range and Performance trims both get dual electric motors along with an all-wheel drive setup. The Long Range variant has a claimed range of 353 miles (568 km), and is capable to reach the speed of 60 mph (96 kmph) in just 4.2 seconds, and has a top speed rated at 145 mph (233 kmph).

The range-topping Performance version has an EPA estimated range of 315 miles (507 km) on a single full charge, and has a 0 – 96 kmph sprint time of just 3.1 seconds, with a top speed of 162 mph or 261 kmph. In India, Tesla could initially introduce the Standard Plus variant, while the other two variants could join in later.

Expected Launch & Price

While Tesla is yet to officially comment on its arrival or its first launch in India, we expect the Model 3 to be launched here in the second half of this year, with bookings expected to commence in the coming months.

That being said, the Tesla Model 3 will be brought to the country as a CBU, and hence, will certainly be a premium offering. Pricing for the Tesla Model 3 could start from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. However, the official pricing will be revealed closer to its launch.