Volkswagen registered 2,937 units in November 2019 as all of its models posted Year-on-Year sales growth

Volkswagen’s India division registered a total of 2,937 units domestically in November 2019 as against 2,501 units during the corresponding month last year with positive YoY growth of 17 per cent. Although the volumes are not high compared to its rivals, the German auto major was one of the three brands to post YoY sales increase last month.

The other two were Renault and Hyundai. Volkswagen finished in the eleventh position behind Ford and MG Motor but was ahead of Nissan, Skoda and FCA as all of its models had performed well in November 2019. The Polo led the way from others as 1,702 units were sold against 1,422 units during November 2018 with 20 per cent YoY growth.

The Vento, on the other hand, slipped to third as Ameo moved up to second from the previous month. The subcompact recorded 564 units in November 2019 as against 506 units during the same month in 2018 with 11 per cent sales increase. The Veno ended up third with 495 units as against 401 units twelve months ago with 23 per cent positive sales growth.

Volkswagen Models November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Polo (20%) 1,702 1,422 2. Vento (23%) 495 401 3. Ameo (11%) 564 506 4. Tiguan (83%) 176 96

The Tiguan premium SUV garnered 176 units last month as against 96 units in November 2018 with 83 per cent volume increase. Despite the good showing on Year-on-Year basis, Volkswagen recorded a 9 per cent decline compared to October 2019 as 3,213 units were retailed in that particular month.

Volkswagen and Skoda have embarked on a new strategy to make a strong impact in the domestic market from next year. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda will showcase a mid-size SUV concept that will eventually spawn a five-seater rival to the Kia Seltos, upcoming second-gen Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and others.

Under the India 2.0 project, it will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform with heavily localised content of more than 90 per cent. Skoda’s version will draw plenty of inspiration from Kamiq while Volkswagen’s SUV will depend on the T-Cross. New models like Skoda Karoq, next-gen Octavia and Tiguan Allspace replacing the existing Tiguan are also on the cards.