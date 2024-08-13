All-New TVS Jupiter To Officially Launch On August 22 In India

New TVS Jupiter 110 will be launched in India on August 22 and it will get a plethora of updates including a brand new design

Only a few days ago, TVS Motor Company introduced new colour schemes to the Ntorq’s lineup. Next up, the brand is planning to launch a new scooter on August 22, 2024 and the official confirmation has been received. TVS has scheduled the launch webcast at 12:05 pm and it will more likely be the next generation Jupiter with a host of updates.

While the Hosur-based manufacturer has not revealed any details about the upcoming scooter, the media invite shows the redesigned horizontal LED Daytime Running Light signature. The overall design is expected to be radically different compared to the outgoing Jupiter as the new front fascia will be accompanied by revised side profile and tail lamp assembly.

Launched in September 2013, the TVS Jupiter 110 has established itself as one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market, holding its ground against strong competitors like the Honda Activa. TVS might introduce fresh paint options and updated body graphics to keep the model appealing as well to the discerning buyers.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Racing Edition Launched At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

The new TVS Jupiter 110 will more likely continue with the existing 109.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is paired with a CVT but updates to the powertrain are also expected. The engine currently generates 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The pricing starts at Rs. 77,100 for the entry-level model and goes up to Rs. 92,700 for the top-spec Classic trim (ex-showroom) at present.

With the introduction of the heavily updated model, a price hike is likely. Additionally, the suspension and braking components may receive slight improvements to enhance the scooter’s overall performance. TVS already offers SmartXonnect connectivity with the Jupiter 110, and the upcoming model is expected to feature an all-digital instrument cluster with enhanced information display.

Also Read: Following Bajaj, TVS Planning To Launch New CNG Model Soon

The current Jupiter is outfitted with telescopic front forks at the front and a coil spring with a hydraulic damper for the rear suspension. It rides on 12-inch wheels. The same configuration could be retained while enhancements to the chassis cannot be ruled out either.