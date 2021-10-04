All-New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased In India; Launch On October 7

TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to be a ground-up design with design similarities to the Jupiter 110; could use the same engine from Ntorq

TVS Motor Company has released a short teaser video of an upcoming scooter with the “It’s time for more” tagline while revealing the launch date to be October 7, 2021, as we are just three days away. It is no secret that the teased product is a scooter as the front fascia showing the sharp headlamp cluster has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

While the identity is yet unofficial, we strongly suspect it to be the all-new Jupiter 125 that has been in the rumour mill for months now. The Hosur-based manufacturer recently strengthened its 125 cc range with the arrival of the affordable Raider 125 commuter/sporty motorcycle and the Jupiter 125 will likely step into the now-trending world of convenience based premium scooter segment.

It is expected to be slotted below the Ntorq 125 and will likely rival Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 and will be positioned above the existing Jupiter 110. It will reportedly have a ground-up design with apparent styling similarities with its 110 cc sibling and it could be offered with more features enabling an attractive package at a competitive price bracket.

The prices of the new TVS Jupiter 125 could be almost identical or slightly lesser than the Ntorq 125 but we do not know the exact details yet. It follows a host of launches TVS has brought in this year as the more powerful Apache RTR 160 4V was followed by the better performing Ntorq Race XP and the new Raider 125.

It could have the largest under storage space in its segment as the fuel tank is moved forwards close to the floorboard and the external fuel filler cap could also be repositioned. As for the styling, it could get sharp body panels, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and app-based functions, upright riding position, etc.

Unlike the Ntorq 125, the upcoming TVS Jupiter 125 may target a wide range of customers from youngsters to family audiences. As for the performance, the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Ntorq 125 could be utilised but the power and torque ratings could come down slightly in the interest of better fuel economy. How about ride modes and engine start/stop tech? We may have to wait and see!