All-New TVS Jupiter 125 Launching Soon In India – Key Details

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to have a ground-up design with minor similarities to the Jupiter 110; likely launch in the coming weeks

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, TVS Motor Company is currently working on two new models in the domestic market and they are an all-new 125 scooter and a motorcycle. The 125 cc scooter segment has been growing at a rapid pace and TVS may want to grab a big pie and thus the Jupiter 125 will reportedly come aboard.

It will be slotted above the Jupiter 110 and it could be priced not too dissimilar compared to the Ntorq 125, which recently had its more powerful XP variant launched. The Jupiter 125 may target a wide range of customers – from family-based buyers to young audiences. Compared to the existing Jupiter 110, it is said to have a thoroughly new design.

The upcoming scooter is reportedly built from the ground up but it will have some minor similarities with the 110 cc version. It is said to be attractive and practical to firmly rival the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125. The fuel tank is expected to be positioned underneath the floorboard and the fuel lid can be accessed from the back of the front apron.

For better practicality, it is placed on the left-hand side of the ignition switch and the positioning of the fuel tank will liberate more space under the seat (good enough for two half-face helmets). It will feature an analogue instrument cluster but a small LCD display will show details such as trip meter and level of fuel available.

The report further noted that the new TVS Jupiter 125 will borrow the 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Ntorq but with different power and torque ratings and different CVT ratios. The powertrain could be tuned to deliver better fuel economy. The Jupiter 125 will more likely launch in the coming weeks following the debut of the suspected 125 cc motorcycle.

The upcoming bike could be called the Fiero 125 and is said to have a sporty design with the design inspired from the Apache RTR 160 4V. It could slot between the Star City and RTR 180 2V, and the chances of it being pitched against Bajaj Pulsar 125 are high!