All New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched In India At Rs. 73,700

The new TVS Jupiter 110 has a brand new engine, chassis and design along with an LCD instrument console and front fuel filler

TVS Motor Company has today hosted the global premiere and the launch of the new generation Jupiter 110 in the domestic market. The Jupiter has been a household name in India as over 65 lakh units have been sold so far and it was also the fastest scooter in India to reach five lakh unit sales.

Launched back in late 2013, the TVS Jupiter 110 has established itself as the second best-selling scooter in the country and over the years, its range has been expanded with new variants and special editions. This time around TVS has introduced a brand new engine, chassis and design to close the gap to the all-conquering Honda Activa.

The second generation TVS Jupiter carries a price tag of Rs. 73,700 – around Rs. 3,000 cheaper than the outgoing model and Rs. 4,600 cheaper than the Activa. While some of the design cues such as the pointed nose have evolved, other styling elements are brand new to bring a more modern yet cohesive look. The new Jupiter 110 features a horizontal LED DRL strip at the front and rear with integrated turn signals while the headlamp is also treated with LEDs with multiple array inserts.

It also boasts a new single-piece seat with 756 mm length, tubular grab rail, and 12-inch front and rear alloy wheels with 90-90 tyre sections. The heavily revised Jupiter 110 is based on a new platform and it has several commonalities with the Jupiter 125 which was introduced nearly three years ago to further enhance its practicality.

It gets a front-mounted fuel filler cap with the fuel tank positioned below the larger floorboard for lower centre of gravity. The larger understorage capacity can facilitate two full-face helmets and there is also a new LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and app connectivity.

The turn indicators double up as hazard lamp trigger with a long press in the middle and the braking duties are handled by a single 220 mm petal front disc and a 130 mm rear drum brake setup. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic front forks and gas-filled dampers at the rear and the wheelbase stands at 1275 mm. The new 113.3 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine produces 7.9 PS at 6,500 rpm and 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm with torque assist (9.2 Nm without it) and is paired with a CVT transmission.