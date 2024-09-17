All-New Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At Rs. 2.17 Lakh

Triumph Speed T4 is the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle from the brand; gets a reworked engine focussing on low-end torque with a deep exhaust note

Besides launching the MY2025 Speed 400 with notable updates, Triumph Motorcycles India has also introduced the more affordable Speed T4. With an aggressive price tag of Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it is available in three colour schemes namely Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black and gets different body graphics.

The Triumph Speed T4 is Rs. 23,000 cheaper than the Speed 400 and it does not feature upside down front forks. The British brand says the T4 gives different riding characteristics with the engine kicking in higher torque between 3,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm giving an enhanced low to mid speed rideability with fewer gear shifts.

This has been achieved by increasing engine inertia by 30 per cent, as compared to Speed 400, to bring in low rpm stability. Triumph notes that this will aid the motorcycle to cruise effortlessly at 100 kmph while the rider soaks in the new deep exhaust note. It is equipped with manual throttle body control, slipper and assist clutch and 43 mm telescopic fork at the front.

It comes with dual channel ABS system as standard along with USB charging port and a monoshock does the suspension duties at the rear. Speaking of the new launches, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., said,

“With the launch of the Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400, we continue our commitment to expanding Triumph’s range in India. These models blend heritage with innovation, offering both relaxed and performance-oriented riders something special. The Triumph and Bajaj Alliance has put out almost 60,000 bikes of the TR series to over 50 countries including India. We are delighted with the customer acceptance and the widening base of the franchise.”

The Triumph Speed T4 uses the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine found in the Speed 400 but with lesser power and torque outputs. It makes 31 PS maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm – down by 9 PS and 1.5 Nm.