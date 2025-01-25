All-New Toyota RAV4 SUV Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The sixth generation Toyota RAV4 will be available globally in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises

Toyota’s RAV4 first appeared in its current form nearly seven years ago globally, and all signs point to a new generation being on the horizon. While Toyota has been tight-lipped about the sixth-generation RAV4, a recently surfaced image might have provided a glimpse of what’s to come. The leaked image shows an undisguised SUV that could be the all-new RAV4.

It is expected to debut later this year. Said to be taken during a dealer meeting for GAC Toyota in China, the image might also depict the Wildlander, a closely related model for the Chinese market. However, there’s a strong possibility that the design of this new Wildlander aligns closely with the upcoming RAV4 but no confirmation has been made yet.

The Wildlander is rumoured to debut in the coming months though, offering further clues about the RAV4’s next evolution. One key reason for linking the Wildlander’s design to the next RAV4 lies in earlier spy shots showcasing squared wheel arches, sharp-looking ORVMs, door handles, and a peculiar beltline matching the design in the leaked image.

The front grille inspired by Camry, side sills and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights lend the upcoming RAV4 a sportier stance. The cabin of the all-new RAV4 is expected to feature dual screens (one acting as a touchscreen and the other as an instrument console), along with revisions to the surface trims and materials as well as new upholstery.

The new Toyota RAV4 will be underpinned by the updated TNGA-K architecture and it will get mechanical revisions as well. As for the performance, both hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be utilised and the latter will be capable of over 130 km range in the EV-only mode. In the future, the Japanese auto major could introduce a fully electric RAV4.

Toyota is currently planning to introduce the electrified Urban Cruiser SUV this year in India and it will have a lot in common with the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will boast a range of over 500 km per charge.