All-New Toyota Innova Hybrid To Debut In Early Nov, More Details Leaked

The new generation Toyota Innova HyCross/Zenix will make its world premiere at the beginning of November and it will be more premium

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Toyota will introduce the Kijang Innova Zenix at the beginning of next month in Indonesia. It is nothing but the third-generation Innova, which could go by the name Innova HyCross in India as the name has been trademarked already. It is expected to go on sale in India in early 2023.

The Toyota Innova Zenix/HyCross will sit on a brand new modular TNGA-C platform. This will help the premium MPV to switch from being a rear-wheel-drive model, as it currently sits on the iMV ladder frame, to the traditional front-wheel-drive model. In addition, it will have slightly larger proportions enabling a roomier cabin compared to the Innova Crysta.

The monocoque architecture should aid in better handling characteristics and rigidity while the MPV could be lighter in comparison as well. It will derive power from a new strong hybrid petrol engine. Thus, it will be practical by being more spacious and more fuel efficient. The report from kobayogasblog noted that the Innova HyCross/Zenix will be packed with more upmarket features and technologies.

It will come with Toyota Safety Sense suite, a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, multi-colour ambient lighting function, LED headlamps and tail lamps, soft-padded new dashboard, electrically adjustable captain seat with ottoman function, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) and a 360-degree camera system.

The monocoque platform is said to give rise to a flat floor and under-floor storage is also a possibility. The bootspace could also grow and the hybridised MPV could also be safer than the Crysta. These features will only be made available in the range-topping Q grade, powered by a hybrid engine and some of them could also be present in the V trim.

More interestingly, the Toyota Safety Sense features are claimed to be equivalent to Voxy type TSS 3.0 as Automatic High Beam, Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist, etc could be offered. In India, the upcoming Innova HyCross will more likely be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta.