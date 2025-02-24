All-New Toyota Innova EV – What We Know So Far

Toyota Innova EV features a 59.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack but its official claimed range has not been revealed yet

Following a lengthy three-year wait, the all-electric Toyota Kijang Innova officially premiered at the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) recently. While maintaining the recognisable shape of the Innova, the BEV Concept introduces notable design changes such as Toyota’s newest BEV emblem, updated rear and side lighting and distinctive body graphics exclusive to this model.

The interior gets a range of EV-focused enhancements. A revamped instrument cluster, a modern touchscreen infotainment unit and a redesigned transmission control interface bring a new look to the cabin. The seating upholstery has been upgraded while the centre console now appears more expansive, integrating dual display screens. To top it off, a power tailgate has been introduced.

The Toyota Innova BEV concept houses an electric motor delivering 179.6 horsepower and an impressive 700 Nm of peak torque. Supplying the energy is a 59.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, compatible with both CCS2 DC fast charging and Type 2 AC charging. The electrified MPV sits on 16-inch alloy wheels, sporting a gunmetal finish.

It remains uncertain whether the EV will be considered for a launch in India or not but the brand will introduce its first zero-emission vehicle for India, the Urban Cruiser BEV, in the second half of this year. It will be available in two battery packs with a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Toyota is yet to disclose the estimated driving range of the Innova BEV. However, the unveiling of this prototype signals the brand’s commitment to rolling out a production model in the near future, particularly for Asian markets. This electric Innova serves as a key step in Toyota’s larger initiative to establish a comprehensive electrification ecosystem in Indonesia.

Embracing its Multi-Pathway strategy, Toyota is focused on providing a range of solutions to cut carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation throughout the region. The Kijang Innova BEV Concept was showcased at the Carbon Neutrality (CN) Mobility Event until February 15 along with Toyota Mirai, the Kijang Innova Zenix HEV and others.