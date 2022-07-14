All-New Toyota Fortuner World Debut Likely In The Coming Months

2023 Toyota Fortuner could come with a diesel hybrid powertrain and it could be equipped with a host of modern technologies and features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) revealed the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV just a while ago ahead of its market launch in August 2022. Its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is also primed to debut on July 20, 2022 and it will also reach showrooms next month. The brand is looking to strengthen its SUV portfolio with a host of new offerings.

India could see the launch of the heavily updated Urban Cruiser compact SUV based on the all-new Brezza in the coming months while a brand new Fortuner and an Innova also look to be in the works. While the third-generation Toyota Innova will reportedly be underpinned by a new monocoque chassis (TNGA), the Fortuner may continue with the ladder-frame construction.

The existing version of the seven-seater SUV made its international debut in 2015 and the model reached India in 2016. The chances of the upcoming Fortuner getting unveiled in Asian markets like Thailand are high and the exterior is subjected to an assortment of revisions inside and out. Some of the design highlights may include updated bodywork, sharper elements front and rear, newly designed wheels, etc.

However, some signature bits like muscular wheel arches, tall pillars and prominent body panels may likely be retained with updates. The Fortuner currently leads the full-size SUV segment with ease and is based on the IMV2 architecture as the Innova Crysta and Hilux. The chassis could gain a number of updates and along with mechanical changes, the off-road character could be increased.

The cabin of the 2023 Toyota Fortuner will likely be equipped with a new dash and centre console, a more advanced touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, an updated instrument console, use of more upmarket materials and surfaces, better safety, ADAS-based features and a lot more to elevate its premium status.

Another significant update is believed to be a new 2.8-litre diesel hybrid system with improved fuel efficiency and it will stick by the stringent emission standards prevailing across many parts of the country. The upcoming Fortuner could be launched sometime in 2023 in India but no official confirmation has been made yet.