All-New Toyota Corolla Could Launch In India In Near Future

A brand new Toyota Corolla is expected to launch in India next year to take on segment-leading Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra

Following the implementation of the BSVI emission standards, Toyota will reportedly launch a new generation Corolla in the domestic market next year. The Corolla is retailed in more than 150 countries internationally and nearly 50 million units were sold in different body guises. Last year, Toyota unveiled the new generation Corolla in its hatchback form before the Touring Sport Wagon and the sedan version greeted public.

Recently, N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said “Officially, there is no discussion on stopping Corolla.”

In fact, Raja has been quoted as saying, “Still, the discussion is on to continue Corolla. The future model of Corolla which is BS-VI compliant is available globally. We have been discussing with the parent company. More clarity will come closer to the time of BS-VI norm implementation. We are studying the demand of Corolla.”

The latter debuted at the 2018 Guangzhou International Auto Show in Sporty and Prestige variants and received tremendous attention. The twelfth generation Toyota Corolla is based on the lightweight TNGA architecture and adopts design direction from its hatchback sibling.

Despite having the same wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Japanese manufacturer increased the length and width to allow more space for occupants inside the cabin. In the United States, the Corolla is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 168 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 210 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,800 rpm.

It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters while a 1.8-litre four-cylinder unit is also available. The arrival of the tenth generation Honda Civic after six years of absence in March 2019 would have given the Corolla a big wake up call.

Since entering the market, the Civic took over the proceeding from the Corolla Altis in monthly sales and it looks like the momentum will continue into the near future. Moreover, the facelifted Elantra is not far away either as it has already been caught testing in India a number of times.

Besides, substantial revisions to the exterior, the all-new Corolla has become more premium on the inside alongside the addition of new convenience and safety equipment on board. The existing engines could be carried forward with BSVI compliance upon arrival.