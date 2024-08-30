All-New Toyota Camry Goes On Sale With New Design & Loaded Tech

Toyota has introduced the new-gen Camry in Singapore with a redesigned exterior and a tech-packed interior with a host of new features

In November 2023, Toyota unveiled the new generation Camry with big updates and it has now entered the Singaporean market. It becomes the first Southeast Asian country to receive the new model as it has been made available in its hybrid specification. In India, the hybrid-spec Camry is currently priced at Rs. 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and we will have to wait and see whether the all-new model will be introduced or not.

The new Toyota Camry measures a length of 4,920 mm, a width of 1,840 mm and a height of 1,455 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,825 mm and a boot volume of 500 litres. A total of nine paint schemes are available namely Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Precious Metal, Attitude Black Mica, Emotional Red 3, Previous Bronze and Dark Blue Mica.

The interior can be had in three thematic options – Fromage, Black and Yellow Brown. The competitor to the VW Arteon and Mazda 6 in Singapore gets a brand new front end with sharper LED headlights and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, C-shaped tail lamps, reworked front and rear bumpers, new air inlets, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels and much more.

As for the performance, a 2.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine works along with an electric motor capable of 134 hp and 208 Nm. The gasoline mill kicks out 185 hp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm between 3,200 and 5,200 rpm. The hybrid system boasts a combined power output of 228 hp and the power is sent to front wheels through an e-CVT and the top speed stands at 180 kmph.

The claimed fuel economy is 19.6 kmpl. The new-gen Toyota Camry is packed with active safety features and technologies including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, auto high beam assist, lane tracing assist, autonomous emergency braking with parking support, traffic sign recognition, surround view monitor, blind spot monitor, etc.

Some of the highlighting features are a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, nine-speaker JBL audio, three-zone automatic climate control, three drive modes, digital instrument console, HUD, powered front seats, paddle shifters, keyless entry and start, leather seats, eight airbags, and much more.