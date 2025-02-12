The Tata Harrier EV will go on sale before the closure of this FY and will boast a range of over 500 km on a single charge

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Harrier EV in India before the current fiscal year ends. Initially showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo a few years ago, the midsize electric SUV later appeared in a more polished form at BMGE 2024. Most recently, the production-ready version was on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Tata Harrier EV closely follows the design cues of the prototype showcased at last year’s auto show. Positioned to rival the expanding midsize electric SUV segment, it will take on competitors such as the recently introduced Mahindra XEV 9e, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Hyundai Creta Electric, and forthcoming models including the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV..

The homegrown auto major confirmed a long while ago that the Harrier EV will boast a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. The electric SUV will incorporate a dual-motor AWD setup, with motors positioned on both axles, generating a peak torque of 500 Nm. A sizeable 75 kWh battery pack is expected to power the system.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to debut in the Empowered variant, featuring a twin-motor AWD setup. While adopting a more modern design, it maintains a strong resemblance to Tata’s existing SUV lineup and its ICE-powered counterpart. Notable design elements include a closed-off front grille, redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and subtly revised LED tail lamps.

The Tata Harrier EV’s cabin will incorporate several design cues from its diesel-powered version. Adding to its functionality, the electric SUV will support Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging while being capable of DC fast charging. It is underpinned by Tata’s Gen 2 architecture, featuring a significantly reengineered iteration of the OMEGA Arc platform from the ICE model.

Following its launch, the company is set to debut the Sierra and the Avinya in the Indian market. The Sierra will be offered in both electric and ICE forms while the Avinya will sit at the top of the range upon arrival in 2026.