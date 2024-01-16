All New Tata EVs That Will Launch In 2024 – Punch.ev To Curvv.ev

Tata Motors is set to unleash an EV trio in 2024, including the affordable Punch.ev, the Curvv.ev, and the Harrier.ev

Tata Motors is aiming to dominate the EV segment setting new benchmarks with a diverse range of offerings catering to different segments. With a focus on innovation, style, and performance, Tata’s 2024 lineup of electric vehicles promises to be a game-changer.

Here, we take a closer look at all the Tata EVs that will be launching in India in 2024, i.e., this year:

1. Tata Punch.ev

Unveiled a little while back, the new Punch.ev is set to go on sale on January 17th. The electric version features a fresh design compared to the ICE version, and it now looks like a scaled-down Nexon EV, borrowing the updated grille and bumper design from the latter. It will also get a premium interior, with a layered dashboard housing a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and matching digital instrument cluster.

The electric Tata Punch is expected to get two versions – Standard and Long Range – with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options, respectively. The two versions will have different performance specs as well, along with different driving range figures.

2. Tata Curvv.ev

Tata’s big EV launch for 2024, the Curvv, brings a sleek coupe SUV design to the midsize SUV segment. Slotting between the Harrier and the Nexon in the brand’s range, the Curvv is a bold first mover in its category with its coupe design. The specifications of this electric coupe SUV are currently under wraps, but we know that it will offer up to 500 km.

Tata Curvv.ev is expected to replicate the success of the Nexon EV and Tiago EV by carving out a niche before rivals like the Creta EV and Elevate EV arrive. Its early entry could give it a significant head start in this promising segment, helping Tata maintain its dominance in the electric vehicle market.

3. Tata Harrier.ev

One of the most anticipated EVs, the Harrier EV, made its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023. Previewing the recently launched Harrier facelift, it adds EV-specific design touches to the mix. It is also expected to get a few additional features over the ICE version, including an updated connected suite with Arcade.ev.

Expect a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive (AWD) for this powerhouse, promising a thrilling driving experience and a likely range of 500 km. Borrowing equipment from the standard Harrier, the Harrier EV is set to pamper you with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and luxurious comfort features.