All-New Tata Altroz Hatchback Launched In India From Rs. 5.29 Lakh

Tata Altroz is the first model based on ALFA platform and it has been rated five stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Tata Motors is primed to enter into new volume-based mass market segments it has not competed in this year. The premium hatchback space is a lucrative arena Tata does not have previous experience in and is finally stepping up to the plate via Altroz. It is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh for the entry-level XE petrol and it goes up to Rs. 9.29 lakh for the range-topping XZ (O) diesel (both prices, ex-showroom pan India, introductory).

The Altroz competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza and the likes. It is high on safety as it was awarded five stars in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The hatchback sits on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and is the first vehicle to do so.

It is the second model within Tata’s portfolio to be based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and is today accompanied by the facelifted BSVI versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. The styling of the five-seater is borrowed from the 45X concept debuted at the 2018 Auto Expo and the production-spec Altroz was unveiled last year in Geneva.

Tata Altroz (Variants) Petrol Price Diesel Price Tata Altroz XE Rs. 5,29,000 Rs. 6,99,000 Tata Altroz XM Rs. 6,15,000 Rs. 7,75,000 Tata Altroz XT Rs. 6,84,000 Rs. 8,44,000 Tata Altroz XZ Rs. 7,44,000 Rs. 9,04,000 Tata Altroz XZ(O) Rs. 7,69,000 Rs. 9,29,000

It comprises of a distinctive sweeping bonnet, sweptback projector headlamps flanking the front grille, rising window line, blacked out elements on the tailgate, wraparound LED tail lamps, C-pillar mounted door handles, 16-inch alloy wheels and so on.

High-Street Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey and Avenue White are the colour options offered for the Altroz. Available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) variants, Tata Altroz features one petrol and one Diesel engine with BSVI compliance. The 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque while the four-cylinder, 1.5-litre, turbo Revotorq diesel develops 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque.

The engines are paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The interior of the Altroz gets a free-standing seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a brand new multi-functional steering wheel, automatic headlamps and wipers, adjustable head restraints, blue ambient lighting, doors with 90-degree opening, seven-inch MID, cooled glovebox, cruise control, etc.

Tata is offering customisation packs with the Altroz such as Rhythm, Style, Luxe and Urban. The Rhythm for XE costs Rs. 25,000, XM costs Rs. 39,000 while the Style, Luxe and Urban packs are priced at Rs. 34,000, Rs. 39,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively.