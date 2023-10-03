All-New Suzuki Swift Unveiled, To Debut Later This Month

Suzuki has confirmed that the fourth generation Swift will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo in its concept form

Suzuki is planning to unveil a number of new cars and concepts at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023 scheduled between October 26 and November 5 at the Tokyo Big Sight. One of the main attractions will be the debut of the fourth-generation Swift in its “concept” form, although it is close to production. The Suzuki Swift Concept will preview the upcoming compact hatchback, which is likely due in early 2024.

It will follow Suzuki’s latest design language as the exterior and interior will be thoroughly redesigned. It is also claimed to be more fuel-economical and will boast more advanced features and technologies. The all-new Swift has been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil and it takes an evolutionary approach to design.

The images indicate the presence of a new front end featuring sharper LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, a forward dipping clamshell bonnet, a new hexagonal chrome grille with new inserts, a redesigned front bumper with new fog lights, wider air intake, all-new alloy wheels, newly designed tail lamps with L-shaped signature and a busier rear bumper with horizontal reflectors on either side, mildly updated tailgate, an integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp and so on.

The door handles at the rear have been moved to their conventional position and they won’t be pillar-mounted anymore. We can expect the Heartect platform to be further strengthened without sacrificing the nimble handling characteristics the hatchback has been renowned for. The five-seater will reach India, where it is highly popular, in the first half of 2024.

Reports indicate that it will be powered by a brand new 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine and it will sit alongside the existing K-series motor. It is said to be capable of returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl and its sedan sibling, the Dzire, will likely receive similar treatment in the second half of next year.

The Japanese manufacturer has also confirmed that safety technologies like Dual Sensor Brake Support II (collision mitigation braking), Adaptive High Beam System, and Driver Monitoring System will be incorporated into the Swift Concept and it will be accompanied by the Suzuki eVX concept, which debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year in India.

It will give rise to the brand’s first all-electric premium SUV by 2025. The Suzuki eWX mini wagon EV, e-Every Concept, a mini-commercial BEV, Spacia Concept/Spacia Custom Concept, and production versions like the three-door Jimny, Hustler, and Solio among other exhibits.

The interior of the new Swift concept gains a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and a push button start/stop positioned on the right side but the HVAC vents and toggle controls are brand new. A floating touchscreen infotainment system and an updated semi-digital instrument console can also be noted along with a new display for climate control.