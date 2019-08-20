All-New Suzuki Gixxer 250 Explained Clearly In Our Walkaround Video

2019 Suzuki Gixxer 250 uses the same hardware as its fully-faired SF 250 sibling and it costs Rs. 11,000 cheaper at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited launched the brand new Gixxer 250 in the domestic market recently and is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Gixxer 250 naked motorcycle is part of the brand’s push in entering new segments and introducing refreshed models. It is the stripped out sibling of the Gixxer SF 250 that went on sale last month for a price of Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Gixxer 250 is around Rs. 11,000 cheaper than the faired SF and its styling reminisces the changes endured on the Gixxer 155 that was also introduced in July 2019. It must be said that the quarter-litre naked has a striking design with a muscular fuel tank and chiselled body panels. The extended shrouds at each end are accompanied by oval-shaped LED headlight cluster.

Split seat arrangement, dual muffler exhaust unit and LED tail lamps complement the brushed alloy wheels and neatly finished premium accents across the body. It has plenty in common with the Gixxer SF 250 including the new digital instrument console. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 takes part in the highly competitive quarter-litre space comprising of Yamaha FZ25 and KTM Duke 250 apart from Bajaj Dominar 400. Our walkaround video explains everything you need to know about the naked motorcycle.

It derives power from the 249 cc single-cylinder four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection technology and it also uses Suzuki’s Oil Cooling System specifically developed for the Indian market to give high fuel efficiency and optimum running. The powertrain is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque.

It is connected to a six-speed transmission. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes equipped with telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. The stopping duties are dealt with by disc brakes on both ends alongside a dual-channel ABS system as standard fitment. Due to the absence of the fairing, the Gixxer 250 is five kilograms lighter than the SF sibling.

The Japanese manufacturer has made available the Gixxer 250 with a range of optional accessories including saddlebags for long touring, fuel tank pad, knee grip, bumper bracket, DC charging socket and skid plate. It can be had in Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black as well as Metallic Matte Black colour schemes.