All-New Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 Spotted Testing For The First Time

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 appears to share many bits and pieces with the Interceptor 650 including the tail lamps and turn indicators

Royal Enfield has endured tremendous success with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 over the last two years and they have emerged as the top-selling premium motorcycles in the country while the reception in the global markets deserves an applause as well. The Chennai-based manufacturer is working on a range of new motorcycles for launch in the coming years.

Only recently, the Meteor 350 replacing the Thunderbird 350 went on sale in three variants with a brand new platform, engine, better refinement along with improved fit and finish. The same double downtube chassis will give rise to a host of new motorcycles including the next generation Classic 350. RE has already revealed its intentions to enter into new segments and we have seen test mules of varying body types as well.

Chief among which is a near production cruiser based on the 650 cc platform while a Triumph Street Twin styled roadster also appears to be in the development. Today, we have a spy picture of what looks to be a brand new motorcycle from the homegrown retro manufacturer. Surprisingly, it has several commonalities with the Interceptor 650 including the tail lamp assembly and rectangular turn signals.

Furthermore, the footpegs, rear fender and rear suspension also look identical to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This bring a suspicion that it could be called the Interceptor 350 due to its resemblance with the flagship motorcycle. The black finished exhaust system points the finger at the Int 350 using the new 349 cc single-cylinder air-and-oil cooled engine debuted in the Meteor 350.

It produces a maximum power output of 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission. The rider of the test mule had a relaxed upright riding position suggesting that the tall handlebars and footpegs are positioned for long touring capabilities as the Int 650.

We do expect the possible Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 to be positioned at a slight premium over the likes of the Meteor and the upcoming Classic. The chances of the same 349 cc tuned for better performance also exist to differentiate the Int 350 from other entry-level REs.

Pics Source: Athul Jith