All-New Nissan X-Trail To Launch In India On August 1

Nissan X-Trail derives power from a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 163 hp and 300 Nm and is paired with a CVT gearbox

Nissan Motor recently revealed the India-spec fourth-generation X-Trail and has now announced that it will go on sale on August 1, 2024. The SUV will be introduced as a fully imported model and it will be sold in limited numbers. Following the launch of the new X-Trail, Nissan is set to introduce the facelifted Magnite, expected to debut in the coming months.

The India-spec Nissan X-Trail closely mirrors the global model and will be offered exclusively as a seven-seater. It is built on the CMF-C architecture, which it shares with the Mitsubishi Outlander. The latest X-Trail, which debuted globally in mid-2021, measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm.

The Nissan X-Trail features a ground clearance of 210 mm and a turning radius of 5.5 meters. It will be available in three paint schemes: Solid White, Champagne Silver and Diamond Black. The price is expected to be around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom) due to its status as a CBU model. It will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

The Nissan X-Trail’s features list includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging facility, keyless entry, a 360-degree camera system, paddle shifters, a 50:50 split-folding and reclining third row, push-button start, multiple drive modes, EPB with auto hold, cruise control and a dual-pane sunroof among other features.

Regarding safety, the Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with seven airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, traction control, a limited slip differential, front parking sensors, hill start assist, and automatic wipers. For performance, it will feature a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine generating 163 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

On the outside, the Nissan X-Trail boasts a V-motion front grille with chrome highlights, a busy bumper with wide air intake, prominent front and rear skid plates, diamond-cut alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, sharp-looking LED headlamps, shark fin antenna, X-Trail writing on the tailgate and LED DRLs.