All-New Nissan X-Trail Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Year

The 2022 Nissan X-Trail is based on the Alliance CMF-C platform and is expected to be offered with Nissan’s advanced ePower hybrid powertrain

Nissan has showcased the all-new 2022 Nissan X-Trail at the ongoing Auto Shanghai in China, and the updated car is set to arrive in Europe in the summer of 2022. This means that the X-Trail will arrive after two years after its original launch as the Nissan Rogue in the United States back in June last year.

The Japanese carmaker says that Nissan says the SUV will offer “a flexible and versatile interior for buyers with a sense of adventure combined with the latest Nissan on-board technologies.” The 2022 Nissan X-Trail will be based on the Alliance CMF-C platform, which has been designed to accommodate Nissan’s advanced ePower hybrid powertrain, as well as ready for its futuristic driver assistance technologies.

Talking about its design, the fourth generation X-Trail has been built on Nissan’s 3.0 design language and hence, gets a large grille up front, flanked by two-tier headlamps. As compared to the previous-gen model, the overall dimensions have also changed and the new X-Trail looks a lot more muscular than before.

At the back, the tailgate features wraparound LED tail lamps, while the rear bumper also gets a skid plate. On the inside, the X-Trail comes with a large digital display that gets a host of connectivity features. Like the current X-Trail, the new iteration will be available with a folding third row of seats. On the feature front, we expect the X-Trail to be offered with ventilated seats, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity as well as a host of driver assistance functions.

Nissan has not yet revealed the specification of the X-Trail. In the Nissan Qashqai, the ePower powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a front-mounted electric motor for a total output of 188 hp and 330 Nm, and it also offers the same ‘e-Pedal’ one-pedal operational ability as the all-electric Leaf.

This is the same powertrain that is also expected to be offered with the 2022 Nissan X-Trail, which will help it offer great fuel efficiency as well as lower emissions as compared to the current-gen model. In China, the Nissan X-Trail is expected to be launched in the second half of this year.