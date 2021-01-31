All-New Nissan Pathfinder Teased Ahead Of Debut On February 4

The fifth generation Nissan Pathfinder boasts of a redesigned exterior and the 3.5-litre V6 engine will likely be retained

Nissan has revealed the teaser video of its new Pathfinder and it will be accompanied by the new Frontier at the unveil stage on February 4. The crossover has been in the business since 1986 and is currently in its fourth generation. The switch to the new model will result a number of changes both inside and out, while technological improvements along with new features will also be part of the package.

The short clip does not reveal much but some details can be noticed. It shows the Pathfinder badge covered in snow and mud emphasising its ability to go off-roading and urging people to “find a path” signifying its adventure status. As expected, the go-anywhere characteristics of the 2021 Nissan Pathfinder appears to have been improved alongside the tech aspects of it.

The upcoming Pathfinder won’t act as a replacement to the Xterra but it will be more than than it already is. In a similar fashion to the new Armada, it is fitted with C-shaped headlamps, wider V-motion front grille and the overall body has become more upright and muscular in appearance. The rear features an upright and boxy tailgate with Pathfinder written across its width.

A pair of high mounted LED tail lamps will also be present. The teaser video begins with the exhaust note most likely of the existing 3.5-litre V6 engine. It currently produces 284 horsepower and 351 Nm of peak torque. Speculations indicate that the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit from Altima will be used in the new Pathfinder. In the sedan, it makes 248 horsepower and 370 Nm.

The high torque characteristics could lure in new buyers. In addition, the existing CVT will be opted out in favour of a nine-speed automatic transmission. The interior is also subjected to a lot of revisions and it boasts of a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

We do expect the cabin to offer more space for the occupants as well and more details will be known upon its debut in less than a week’s time.