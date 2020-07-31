All-New Mercedes-Benz T-Class Electric Van Teased

The minivan will be offered in IC-engined trims as well as with an all-electric powertrain; expected to debut in the first half of 2022

Besides developing eco-friendly powertrains and fully electrified vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has never given up on luxury vans and Multi Purpose Vehicles and their constant evolution could be seen across the board. The EQV is a prime example and it was unveiled back in August 2019. It is powered by an electric motor capable of 150 kW maximum power and 362 Nm of peak torque.

The system is paired with a single-speed transmission sending power to only the front wheels. The EQV uses a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted underneath the floor and it helps in achieving a claimed driving range of around 405 km on a single charge. Working in tandem with a 110 kW DC fast charger, the batteries can be replenished to 80 per cent in less than 45 minutes.

The German manufacturer has now turned its attention towards the T-Class. To be positioned below the V-Class that is already sold in India, the T-Class will likely be introduced in the opening half of 2022 and it will cater to the requirements of the family-based customers as well as taxi operators. It is said to have a new layout and design philosophy known as Sensual Purity.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz T-Class is co-developed with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and it vowed to have a comfortable cabin while offering relaxed driving experience. It will have a roomy cockpit for the driver, easy ingress and egress with wide opening sliding doors at the rear alongside offering an attractive value for money proposition.

The T-Class will be sold in a wide variety of engines including the regular ICE units and an all-electric powertrain. The latter will appeal to a wide band of customers as zero-emission mobility is the destined trend across the automotive industry. Citan, the rebadged version of Renault Kangoo, is also confirmed to get a new version but the official launch timeline is yet unknown.

It will be interesting to see how the T-Class will be expanded across global markets, especially in countries like India if the brand decides to bring it.