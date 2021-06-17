All-New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched In India From Rs. 2.17 Crore

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition is offered in two variants across five colour schemes with exterior and interior revisions

Mercedes-Benz’s India division has today announced the launch of the new generation flagship S-Class sedan in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 2.19 crore lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). THE 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition is brought into the country via CBU route and is offered in 400d 4Matic and 450 4Matic variants.

The former is equipped with the familiar six-cylinder diesel engine developing around 326 horsepower and 700 Nm of peak torque. The 450 4Matic uses a six-cylinder turbo petrol engine kicking out 362 horsepower and 500 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all the four wheels.

The seventh-generation S-Class has been available in the international markets since last year and it enter local assembly at a later date. Compared to the previous model, it comes with a host of changes inside and out. The W223’s Launch Edition comes with new LED headlamps that can project symbols and guidelines, rear-wheel steering, pop-out door handles, AMG treatment courtesy of sporty wheels and styling bits, etc.

The interior boasts of a large 12.8-inch portrait-styled OLED touchscreen infotainment system with latest MBUX capable of voice and facial recognition and a 12.3-inch digital cluster. Other highlights include OTA updates, 320 GB storage, 64-colour ambient lighting, Burmester audio, second-row bench seat, front massage seats, rearseat entertainment and so on.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available in five paint schemes namely Designo Diamond White, Onyx Black, Anthracite Blue, Rubellite Red and Emerald Green and it will compete against Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series. Currently presented in its regular long wheelbase trim, the Maybach version of the S-Class will also arrive in the coming months ahead of the expected all-electric EQS’ local debut.

The new S-Class made its global debut in September 2020 and is sold in multiple powertrain options abroad. It also features E-Active Body Control as standard along with a new four-link front and multi-link rear suspension. The improved steering ratio comes courtesy of rear-axle steering and it also gets an assortment of assistive and safety features including auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active steering assist, and lane-keep assist.