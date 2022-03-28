All-New Maruti Vitara Brezza Spied Testing Again; Launch In Mid-2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a heavily updated exterior and an all-new interior; could feature a new six-speed AT as well

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is on a launch spree over the last few months as after a year and a half, a new product was introduced in November 2021. The second-generation Celerio harbingered a range of new models from the largest carmaker in the country as it was followed by the Celerio CNG, Dzire CNG, updated WagonR and heavily revised Baleno.

With MSIL looking to refresh its domestic lineup while trying to enter into new segments, the month of April is expected to see the launch of the updated Ertiga and XL6. By the middle of this calendar year, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer will more likely bring in the heavily updated Vitara Brezza with an assortment of changes inside and out.

The Vitara Brezza debuted in early 2016 and since then it helped in expanding the reach of the compact SUV segment that had the Ford EcoSport as its previous benchmark. With the segment having a strong presence from Hyundai, Tata and Kia, Maruti Suzuki will look to up the ante with the 2022 Vitara Brezza as it is the most significant makeover in its six-year reign.

The updated sub-four-metre SUV continues to be spotted testing wearing a black wrap. However, the undisguised images of the upcoming compact SUV were leaked months ago giving us a real hint of what is about to come. The exterior comprises a redesigned chrome front grille, updated headlamps, new bumper section, newly designed alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps, etc.

We can expect new colour schemes to be offered as well and the interior is subjected to a thorough revision this time around. The equipment list will boast a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, automatic climate control, new dashboard and centre console, a steering wheel with mounted controls, and so on.

The propelling duties will continue to be performed by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that currently produces close to 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. It could get an improved hybrid system to offer better fuel economy and the powertrain will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a four-speed AT could be replaced by a six-speed AT.