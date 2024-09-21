New Maruti Dzire To Launch In Late October Or Early November

The interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be more premium than the outgoing model and it will feature a nine-inch touch display

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new generation Dzire in the coming months in India. It is no secret that the upcoming compact sedan has several commonalities with the latest Swift and on the inside, the feature and part sharing will be more than evident and both will use the same engine lineup too.

Compared to the outgoing Dzire, the cabin of the new model will be more premium and feature intense. It will be equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The floating unit will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and it will be accompanied by an updated semi-digital instrument cluster with a large MID, judging by the changes endured by the latest Swift.

Other highlights will more likely be a layered dashboard with a dual-tone finish, a three-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Swift with mounted controls, automatic climate control system, USB Type-C charging port, cruise control and rear will also get AC vents. As for the performance, the new 1.2L three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine which debuted in the Swift will be utilised.

The performance figures will also be similar to its compact hatchback sibling and the powertrain will be paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. The largest car producer in the country will also sell the new-gen Dzire in a CNG specification adhering to a large band of customers. The five-seater will continue to rival the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

The Honda Amaze is also expected to get a brand new generation before the closure of this calendar year and it will help intensify the competition further and in a market ruled by SUVs, this is more than welcoming. The forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire will also become the first model in its segment to feature an electric sunroof and its exterior will be a radical departure compared to the outgoing model.

On the outside, the new Dzire will feature a redesigned grille section, updated bumpers and lighting units, newly designed alloy wheels and new paint schemes could also be introduced.